An Outdoor Dinosaur Festival happening in Edmonton this weekend

Starting today (Sept 24) till Sunday (Sept 26) Jurassic Festival Edmonton will be happening at Borden Park.

The Festival will feature more than 19 moving, blinking, breathing and roaring animatronic dinos from 3 prehistoric eras – the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods from 250 million years ago.

The exhibition is going to feature various life size dinosaurs like the sky scraper 20m Brachiosaurus, a 10m Triceratops and a 15m Tyrannosaurus Rex! There’s going to be a fossil display, amusement rides and a dinosaur related play area.

Seems fun! Get more details and tickets here!