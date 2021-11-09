iHeartRadio

Animal Rescue Foundation of Alberta is at Capacity & Needs Adoptions

VIA : ARF

The Animal Rescue Foundation of Alberta seriously needs your help! Intakes for animals are at an all time high right now at many different shelters & rescue organizations across the province. 

ARF has expressed to the public that they’re at their absolute max capacity for cats and kittens within the shelter. If you’re in need of a warm fuzzy creature to warm your home, please help out with adopting a kitty! 

 

They have over 300 cats in their care, please take a look below if you’re interested in adopting! -  @mariah.mae

 

 

