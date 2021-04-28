Annual Fee will soon be charged to visitors in Kananaskis Country.

It was announced yesterday that visitors going to Kananaskis Country west of Calgary will now have to purchase a Kananaskis Conservation Pass for $15 per vehicle a day or $90 a year starting on June 1 st .

https://www.alberta.ca/kananaskis-conservation-pass.aspx

Last year they had a record breaking year of 5.4 million visitors and officials have said that already this year more than 2 million vehicles have been counted on the roads and highways. Banff National Park’s average annual visits is 4 million.

Increased activity to the area has led to more issues with hikers, campers, garbage, traffic, parking issues and vandalism which were said to be contributing factors as to why they are going to be charging a fee.

If you are planning a road trip you can buy your pass online and register your license plate – no stickers or tags needed. Passes can also be purcahsed in person at the Kananaskis Visitor Information Centres in Barrier, Elbow and Peter Lougheed and at the Canmore Nordic Centre Day Lodge.



- Katie Stanners



SOURCE: CTV News







