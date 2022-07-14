iHeartRadio

Another ‘Fuwa Fuwa’ Location is Opening up This Weekend

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce6Oya6FpYg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

In its first few weeks in business, Fuwa Fuwa, famous for their Souffle pancakes, is set to open up their 2nd location in Windermere Crossing Mall this weekend!!

 

It also happens to be near P.F Changs so hey! Dinner and then pancakes for dessert sounds like the perfect way to fill your stomach! 

 

Fuwa Fuwa already had me intrigued with the word Souffle, cause look at these pancakes, I’M IN LOVE!! *insert heart eyes emoji*

 

You know where I’ll be this weekend YUM!! - @caitlynlepp

 

