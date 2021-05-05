As of May 10th Alberta Vaccine Rollout Now Includes Ages 12+
Premier Jason Kenney has said that the vaccine rollout update is coming right as Albertans need it the most.
As of Monday May 10th, Albertans ages 12 years and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This news is coming with positive reinforcement from Health Canada that the Pfizer brand vaccine is approved for youth starting at ages 12 and up.
This addition in the vaccine rollout will include the eligibility to over 3.7 million Albertans.
LIVE: Recap of the new COVID-19 health measures being implemented in Alberta.#StopTheSpike https://t.co/Ph1RwzAD5f— Jason Kenney (@jkenney) May 5, 2021