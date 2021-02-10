Aunt Jemima Syrup and Pancake Mix officially has a new name

If you are wandering around the grocery store looking for Aunt Jemima you will be searching for awhile because the brand has renamed it's products. PepsiCo Inc announced yesterday that it's syrup and pancake mix will be sold under the new name "Pearl Milling Company" after they dropped the Aunt Jemima last year achnowledging it's roots in racial stereotype.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/pepsico-renames-aunt-jemima-pancakes-syrup-as-pearl-milling-company-1.5302569

The brand was more that 130 years old. PepsiCo said Pearl Milling Company will announce details of a $1 million commitment to support Black girls and women in the next few weeks. They said last year that they would be investing more than $400 million over 5 years to support black communities and boost black representation at their company.

More details available at CTV.

- Katie Stanners