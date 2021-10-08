iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
13°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Bachelor in Paradise Canada starts on Sunday

https://www.instagram.com/bachparadiseca/

 

Bachelor in Paradise wrapped up this week and as much drama as this season had it turns out that the 5 relationships that resulted are still going for now!

 

If you are already sad… fear not! Bachelor in Paradise Canada starts this Sunday (Oct 10) and it’s going to be extremely Canadian. It’s going to be taking place in Ontario Cottage country. I'm imagining plaid, bon fires and maple syrup :P

The show will be hosted by Jesse Jones and the resident bartender Kevin Wednt whom you will know from season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

 

Will you be watching this one? I’ve missed the past few seasons but I think I will get back in to it this time around.

 

- Katie Stanners

 

 

12

Contests