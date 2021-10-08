Bachelor in Paradise Canada starts on Sunday

Bachelor in Paradise wrapped up this week and as much drama as this season had it turns out that the 5 relationships that resulted are still going for now!

Love them so much 😍 pic.twitter.com/m6Q1qrI0jF — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 6, 2021

If you are already sad… fear not! Bachelor in Paradise Canada starts this Sunday (Oct 10) and it’s going to be extremely Canadian. It’s going to be taking place in Ontario Cottage country. I'm imagining plaid, bon fires and maple syrup :P

The show will be hosted by Jesse Jones and the resident bartender Kevin Wednt whom you will know from season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Will you be watching this one? I’ve missed the past few seasons but I think I will get back in to it this time around.

SPECIAL SNEAK PEEK! You don’t want to miss the heat☀️, heartbreak 💔 and hotties!🔥#BachelorinParadiseCA premieres Sunday 8/7c on Citytv 🌹🇨🇦 #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/HXu4OqQlt0 — Bachelor In Paradise Canada (@bachparadiseca) October 6, 2021

- Katie Stanners