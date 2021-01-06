iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Barbie & Hot Wheels Team for New Pink Monster Truck Collab

VIA : Hot Wheels FB

This is SICK, I have to give it up to some of these heritage toy companies, they’re constantly reinventing themselves in a time where children aren’t forced to choose which toys they want to play with based on gender biases. They’re completely crossing out the idea of pink toys are for girls and blue toys are for boys. 

 

But tbh who doesn’t want a pink corvette monster truck, I would like this for my upcoming 26th birthday please & thank-you. 

 

Take a look below! 


 - @mariah.mae

 

 

Contests