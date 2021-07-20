iHeartRadio

Bars, cafés in the Rossdale Power Plant? Edmonton wants your say

https://www.edmontoninsightcommunity.ca/

Bars, restaurants, cafés, and more could fill up the Rossdale Power Plant that has been laying dormant for years! Edmonton wants your say in what you would like to see happen in our river valley. 

The North Saskatchewan River valley is a regional destination that distinguishes our city, and a place where people have been drawn to and gathered at since time immemorial. Edmontonians have told us that they want improved access to the river valley and the river itself. Based on direction from City Council, the Touch the Water Promenade project proposes to improve access, mobility and safety for all ages and abilities, while connecting Edmontonians and visitors with the river through the central river valley.

Have your say on the project at this link here: https://www.edmontoninsightcommunity.ca/O.aspx?s=1543&_m=e7d5eaa5-0f45-44de-93e9-ad6b014ca1b7&_psc=df53ea34-a28a-4a8e-b09f-ad670136f6db&t=0&_a=a55aa21b-541a-461d-999d-ad6500d9cc37&_dspvw=d

