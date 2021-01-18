Ben & Jerry's is making Ice Cream for Dogs

I saw a meme a few weeks ago about how we all thought 2020 was the worst year ever but dogs thought it was the best year because we were always around.

2021 might even be better for them. Ben & Jerry's announced last week that they now have Doggie Desserts! The base is sunflower seed butter as dairy is not so good for the doggos.

They have 2 flavours!

https://www.benjerry.com/flavors/rosies-batch-doggie-dessert/mini-cup

https://www.benjerry.com/flavors/pontchs-mix-doggie-dessert/mini-cup

Pandemic Icecream eating is not just for humans anymore.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE:https://www.benjerry.com/flavors/doggie-desserts