Black History Month in YEG

February is Black History Month! From music to films to food to learning, mark the month by participating in these Edmonton events.

Film Night | Black History Month Edition | Programmed by YEGTheComeUp!

February 9, 2023

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

A special Black History month edition of the Art Gallery of Alberta’s monthly film program. Click here for more information.

Feed the Soul Dining Week

February 10- 17, 2023

Explore the city’s diverse Black-owned food scene. Click here for more information

The Afro x Latin Live Music Festival

February 18 - 26, 2023

A festival filled with music, food and dancing. Click here for more information.

Local Heroes Film Festival with Black History Month

February 23, 2023

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Hosted with the Edmonton Film Festival in the Muttart Theatre in the Stanley A. Milner Library. Watch short films and partake in a Q&A with the Alberta Filmmakers. Click here for more information.

The U of A Marks Black History Month

Throughout February, events will be held on University of Alberta campuses to

celebrate the contributions of Black students, faculty, and staff at the U of A and help foster the

conversation around the histories and legacies behind Black History Month:

Feb. 8 - Online Discussion Around Black Solidarity

Michael Bucknor of the U of A and Andrea Davis of York University will address the theme of

Black solidarity in this event hosted by The Black Graduate Students' Association. Noon, online.

Feb. 16 - Screening of Black Lives in Alberta: Over a Century of Racial Injustice Continues

This film by Bailey and Soda Films shares the story of five generations of Black Albertans – their

experiences of discrimination and how their racial identities have shaped their lives in Alberta.

Discussion to follow. Noon-1 p.m. Room 134, Telus Centre, 87 Ave. & 111 St.

Feb. 16 - Reconsidering the origin of creativity, a lunch and learn with Michael Omoge

Michael Omoge, assistant professor of philosophy and Black studies at Augustana Campus,

challenges evidence found across Europe that the brain’s capacity for creativity increased after

homo sapiens migrated from Africa 80,000 years ago. Noon, Augustana Campus and online.

Feb. 16-18 - Leveraging our Synergies: Cultural Resilience in Diaspora – Conference & Festival

The Partnership for Research with African Newcomers (PRAN), part of the Pan-African

Collaboration for Excellence (PACE), is hosting a conference and arts festival to address life in

the diaspora, including migration, economic and social inequalities, and gender disparities.

- Conference: Feb. 16 & 17 in Senate Chambers, Old Arts Building, 113 St. & 91 Ave.

- An African Performance Festival: Feb. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. Norquest College, 10215 108 St.

Art exhibits at Rutherford Galleria (Between Rutherford Library North and South)

- Portraits of Resilience: Showcasing unsung heroes within Black Communities. All month

- The Works of Elsa Robinson, a prominent Black artist from Edmonton. Feb. 1, 16 & 17