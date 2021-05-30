Blue’s Clues Pride Parade feat. ‘Drag Race’s’ Nina West Kat https://youtu.be/d4vHegf3WPU Since Pride Month is coming up June 1st, Blue’s Clues has released a singalong about Pride and inclusivity featuring the vocal stylings of the always gorgeous RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West. The song goes through different types of families, introducing LGBTQ+ terms like “queer,” “ace,”, “pan,” “trans,” and “non-binary.” It shows different families with different gender representation, along with a bunch of adorable animals carrying pride flags in the parade!! This comes after Nickelodeon announced that Spongebob Squarepants character was on the queer spectrum. Get Married at a 'Little Las Vegas' Wedding Chapel in Edmonton Everything's affected by the pandemic, including weddings! This is a cute fun way to still tie the knot in a memorable way! WATCH: Trailer for new Gossip Girl - it's streaming this Summer XO,XO, Gossip Girl or something like that.. That is how the show went right? I don't know I never actually watched it before but here is the trailer. If you know someone who like the OG you may want to send them this.. Alcohol allowed at these Edmonton Parks starting today Have a drink with your friends at these Edmonton Parks starting today, just in time for Summer. You can only do it within certain zones but here are the details you need to know. Contests Virgin Radio's 60K 3-Way: Are You The Stranger? Win With Full House Lottery PICK THE HITS!