Blue’s Clues Pride Parade feat. ‘Drag Race’s’ Nina West

blues

 

Since Pride Month is coming up June 1st, Blue’s Clues has released a singalong about Pride and inclusivity featuring the vocal stylings of the always gorgeous RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West. 

The song goes through different types of families, introducing LGBTQ+ terms like “queer,” “ace,”, “pan,” “trans,” and “non-binary.”

It shows different families with different gender representation, along with a bunch of adorable animals carrying pride flags in the parade!!

This comes after Nickelodeon announced that Spongebob Squarepants character was on the queer spectrum.

