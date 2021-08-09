iHeartRadio

Bon Festival this week at Kurimoto Japanese Garden

Bon-Festival_0003_small-1024x683

 

Bon Festival is a Japanese Buddhist custom in memory of the spirit of loved ones and ancestors. It’s been celebrated in Japan for over 500 years. 

This year you can participate at Kurimoto Japanese Garden at U of A Botanic Garden August 12th-15th by writing a message to a loved one, placing it in a lantern to float in the pond. 

It’s a breathtaking ceremony and we’re so lucky to have this here in Edmonton!

Hours are also extended to 11pm so that you can take part in this beautiful ritual of light. 

