Bon Festival this week at Kurimoto Japanese Garden Kat https://botanicgarden.ualberta.ca/events/bon-festival/ Bon Festival is a Japanese Buddhist custom in memory of the spirit of loved ones and ancestors. It’s been celebrated in Japan for over 500 years. This year you can participate at Kurimoto Japanese Garden at U of A Botanic Garden August 12th-15th by writing a message to a loved one, placing it in a lantern to float in the pond. It’s a breathtaking ceremony and we’re so lucky to have this here in Edmonton! Hours are also extended to 11pm so that you can take part in this beautiful ritual of light. Where to Watch a Harry Potter Marathon in IMAX Time to bundle up with snacks and watch Voldemort scream and yell a lot. Best Spots Near YEG to Watch Perseid Meteor Shower The peak times to watch are this week! Edmonton's speed limit officially 40 km/h unless otherwise posted Edmonton Oilers Sign Darnell Nurse to an 8 Year Extension Lets go DARNELL! HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Set Spotted in Alberta If you’re a long time fan of ‘The Last of Us’ you’re surely going to appreciate this apocalyptic life that’s popping up in our own backyard Starbucks releasing Pumpkin Spice products for you at home You can now have that PSL life from the comfort of your nice warm slippers on a crisp Autumn morning here in Edmonton without using a delivery app. Just make it at home! Candidate Forums for Edmonton Elections 2021 The Edmonton Election coming up in October. There are candidate forums for all the 12 wards in Edmonton happening this month via zoom and a candidate forum for the Edmonton Mayoral Candidates as well. Megan Thee Stallion’s ASL Interpreter Signs WAP Getting FOMO from Lollapalooza because of the awesome Sign Language interpreting happening. St.Albert man caught on garage cam - Internet not sure what he's doing Seriously what is he doing? I've read theories of radio jamming to just admiring a nice installation job. Maybe he just loves a good security camera and loves the work. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests PLUS Up Your Summer with Virgin Radio! Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! Win a One Year Membership to Planet Fitness!