Book a boat rental through an app in Alberta this summer

https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-wearing-sunglasses-and-sun-hat-3094535/

 

I like this idea because sometimes you just want a boat but you don’t want to have to own one you just want one for like a weekend and it’s by owner.

There is an app called GetMyBoat which launched in 2013 in San Francisco that has now expanded across North America and it had significant growth here in Canada in 2020.

You can rent jet skis, pontoon boats, yachts… whatever you are looking for. You just choose the water experience and your location and it matches you with owners with availability and pricing. It’s basically like air bnb but for boats!

CTV did a story on it and it sounds pretty cool. Read more about it HERE!

- Katie Stanners

 

