Booze at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this Summer

https://www.instagram.com/edmontonvalleyzoo/

First reported by https://tinyurl.com/sfb488rp Daily Hive Edmonton - it looks like this Summer you will be able to have an alcoholic beverage while exploring the zoo.

Here is how it works:

- Praire Catering operates two of the food venues at the Zoo and has worked with AGLC to ensure the licensing requirements have been met.

- Visitors can consume alcohol at the Zoo anywhere beverages/food/drink are permitted on premises.

- The hope is that by allowing visitors to walk around and enjoy their beverages throughout the zoo it may become a new popular date spot. 

Will you explore the Zoo this Summer? Let us know in the comments! 

