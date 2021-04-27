Booze at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this Summer Ty Jordan https://www.instagram.com/edmontonvalleyzoo/ First reported by https://tinyurl.com/sfb488rp Daily Hive Edmonton - it looks like this Summer you will be able to have an alcoholic beverage while exploring the zoo. Here is how it works: - Praire Catering operates two of the food venues at the Zoo and has worked with AGLC to ensure the licensing requirements have been met. - Visitors can consume alcohol at the Zoo anywhere beverages/food/drink are permitted on premises. - The hope is that by allowing visitors to walk around and enjoy their beverages throughout the zoo it may become a new popular date spot. Will you explore the Zoo this Summer? Let us know in the comments! WATCH: St.Albert break in caught on camera If you have any info about this man please contact the authorities. End of Summer marks Official Closures of All Disney Stores in Canada An end to an era!! WATCH: A Giant Josh Battle for Name Rights After being invited on Facebook hundreds of Josh’s in Nebraska gathered and battled in a pool noodle fight for who could claim the name Josh. Contests Virgin Radio's 60K 3-Way Share Your #Edmowood Pic and You Could Win $1,000! PICK THE HITS!