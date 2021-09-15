BREAKING: Jason Kenney announces proof of vaccination program

State of public health emergency declared.

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, largely in unvaccinated Albertans. New measures to protect the health care system, stop the spread, and increase vaccination rates come into effect starting September 16.

Starting September 20, discretionary events and businesses must following one of these 2 options:

Implement the Restrictions Exemption Program requiring proof of vaccination or negative rapid test result to continue operating as usual, or Follow capacity and operating restrictions as outlined on the page below.

You can read a full list of covid-19 restrictions and lockdown measures from their official website here as it updates: https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-public-health-actions.aspx?utm_source=google&utm_medium=sem&utm_campaign=Covid19