BREAKING: Jason Kenney to announce Alberta's reopening plan tomorrow
Wednesday (May 26, at 11:30AM) Jason Kenney is reportedly going to outline Alberta's plan for reopening.
CTV News Edmonton will have the coverage of the briefing.
He will be joined by Tyler Shandro and Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer. Dr Hinshaw will not be in attendance as of yet.
