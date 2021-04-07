Brew & Bloom Cafe in Edmonton Showcases Beautiful Floral Patio
Local Edmonton restaurant owners are going to have to flip the switch by Friday April 9th, meaning either they’re able to have patio outdoor dining, closing indoor dining, or continue to remain open for curbside pickup and delivery.
It’s a tough situation for a lot of businesses, especially with how unpredictable the weather in Alberta is, patio season is always a gambe! However, there’s a few local spots that are up for the challenge! Brew & Bloom Cafe is a new business that literally ‘bloomed’ out of the pandemic. Take a look below at their stunning patio design.