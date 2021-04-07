iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
13°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Brew & Bloom Cafe in Edmonton Showcases Beautiful Floral Patio

VIA : brewandbloom • instagram

Local Edmonton restaurant owners are going to have to flip the switch by Friday April 9th, meaning either they’re able to have patio outdoor dining, closing indoor dining, or continue to remain open for curbside pickup and delivery. 

 It’s a tough situation for a lot of businesses, especially with how unpredictable the weather in Alberta is, patio season is always a gambe! However, there’s a few local spots that are up for the challenge! Brew & Bloom Cafe is a new business that literally ‘bloomed’ out of the pandemic. Take a look below at their stunning patio design.

- @mariah.mae

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BREW+BLOOM (@brewandbloom)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BREW+BLOOM (@brewandbloom)

 

 

 

 

Contests