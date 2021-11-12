iHeartRadio

Britney Spears posts video after conservatorship officially over

IG: britneyspears

 

STORY UPDATE: *BRITNEY TWEETS THIS MESSAGE*

On October 4th Britney shared this video to social media to thank everyone for the #FreeBrtiney movement.

The post said #FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …

Today, November 12. It is being reported that the conservatorship is officially over! While Britney did not post an exact comment on the issue just yet, probably to not stir up any drama. She posted this video without comment. Take it however you will. Regardless the #FreeBritney movement worked. She's free!

For more info check out the story from CTV here: https://www.ctvnews.ca/entertainment/britney-freed-judge-ends-spears-conservatorship-1.5663149

