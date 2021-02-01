Bumble bans body shaming from it’s App

Bumble announced that it will now be banning body shaming from the dating app. They updated their terms and conditions last week to explicitly list “physical appearance” among other discriminatory language it does not tolerate. The list also includes race, colour, ethnicity, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity.

The ban will include any derogatory comments made about someone’s appearance such as “body shape, size or health. This includes language that can be deemed fat-phobic, racist, colourist, homophobic or transphobic.” They want users to know that Body shaming is not acceptable and you are not able to force your opinion onto others which includes sending a message or including something in your bumble bio that a certain kind of body is unacceptable or undesirable. “Body shaming includes fat shaming, health shaming, criticizing skin or hair, thin shaming, unsolicited opinions and mocking someone’s physical features.”

If body shaming happens to you on Bumble you can report it using tools through the app like Block & Report, Unmatch & Report, Hide & Report.

I think this is great that this is happening but it’s also really sad that they have to state that this is unacceptable. The internet can be such a mean place these days! Bumble says they want to work together to create a kinder and more accepting internet for everyone.

- Katie Stanners