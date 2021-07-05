Calgary Stampede Fireworks are Happening… In Edmonton

Since us Edmontonians have a K-Days shaped hole in our summer this year...Calgary Stampede fireworks shows will be on their way to us in a few days! And to a few other cities across the province!



At 11pm July 9th, in 4 different cities across the province, Fireworks Spectaculars Canada is putting on fireworks shows that night, all to the same soundtrack and will all be happening at the same time!

Such a lovely idea!

In Edmonton, the fireworks will go off at the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds.

In Calgary they’ll be at Stampede Park, in Downtown Red Deer, and then in Lethbridge at Exhibition Park.

All for the pyros.