Camp Inspire: YEG Wants more Women and Gender Diverse Firefighters

yegfire

 

There’s a new campaign by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to diversify the workforce.

Since less than 1 percent of Edmonton’s firefighters are women (8 in 1,250), there’s a new program called Camp Inspire that aims to recruit more people from gender diverse communities and from racially diverse backgrounds.

Camp Inspire is going to be held June 18-20 and according to the City of Edmonton website, it will:

Provide an introduction to the fire service in a safe, inclusive way

  • Provide simulated fire ground training

  • Foster leadership skills in a supportive environment

  • Strengthen self-esteem and build confidence

  • Promote the representation of women, and people of gender diverse communities, from all backgrounds as firefighters

They also list all activities and information about applying for the camp and what it entails there as well!

You can sign up for the camp HERE

 

Let’s see some diversity in YEG’s firefighters!!!!! More info at CTV Edmonton.

