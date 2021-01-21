Canada basketball fined for NOT attending a tournament during pandemic

I know we are more of a hockey city but this is WILLLLLDDDDDD!

Sadly FIBA fined Canada Basketball up to $227,138 and threatened to remove one point for Canada's national team a in the standings. Why? Because they chose not to attend a tournament in November on the advice of medical experts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada Basketball put out a statement on January 20th 2021:

Canada Basketball stands behind its decision not to participate in the November window of the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers. Not only would our participation have directly contradicted the mandates of our federal government, but also the directive of our Chief Medical Officer and other medical professionals throughout Canada’s sport system, including those with Canada Basketball, Sport Canada, Own The Podium, the Return to Sport Task Force, and the Canadian Olympic Committee. As a not-for-profit sports organization, a punitive fine of CHF 80,000-160,000 (or approximately $113,998-$227,997 CAD), will have a significant, negative impact on our operational capacity, diverting funds which exist to continue our long-held mandate of growing our game at a grassroots level in Canada, while also funding high performance programs to compete in upcoming international competitions. These sanctions were made public prior to notifying our organization of this decision. Consequently, we have not had an opportunity to understand or discuss with FIBA the rationalization for these sanctions.

For the full statement read it here: https://www.basketball.ca/news/canada-basketball-statement-on-fiba-americup-2022-qualifiers-sanctions