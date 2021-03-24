Canada’s Friendliest Cities and Towns for 2021:

This is cute. Expedia put together a list of Canada’s friendliest Cities and Towns based on the highest mentions of friendly, friendliest, amiable reviews. Here’s what they came up with:

Top 20 Friendliest Cities and Towns:

1.) Radium Hot Springs, BC

2.) Digby, Nova Scotia

3.) Niagara-on-the-lake, Ontario

4.) Baddeck, Nova Scotia

5.) Drumheller, AB

6.) Saint John, New Brunswick

7.) Gatineau, Quebec

8.) Thunder Bay, Ontario

9.) Banff, Alberta

10.) Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

11.) Whistler, BC

12.) Osoyoos, BC

13.) La Malbaie, Quebec

14.) Nanaimo, BC

15.) Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

16.) St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

17.) Gananoque, Ontario

18.) Canmore, Alberta

19.) Stratford, Ontario

20.) Fernie, BC

Well a few Alberta places made the list. These smaller outdoorsy cities and towns are in line with Expedia’s future trends as well for domestic and provincial options that provide more room to for people to spread out and distance themselves.

- Katie Stanners