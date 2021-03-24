Canada's Friendliest Cities and Towns for 2021
This is cute. Expedia put together a list of Canada’s friendliest Cities and Towns based on the highest mentions of friendly, friendliest, amiable reviews. Here’s what they came up with:
Top 20 Friendliest Cities and Towns:
1.) Radium Hot Springs, BC
2.) Digby, Nova Scotia
3.) Niagara-on-the-lake, Ontario
4.) Baddeck, Nova Scotia
5.) Drumheller, AB
6.) Saint John, New Brunswick
7.) Gatineau, Quebec
8.) Thunder Bay, Ontario
9.) Banff, Alberta
10.) Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
11.) Whistler, BC
12.) Osoyoos, BC
13.) La Malbaie, Quebec
14.) Nanaimo, BC
15.) Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
16.) St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
17.) Gananoque, Ontario
18.) Canmore, Alberta
19.) Stratford, Ontario
20.) Fernie, BC
Well a few Alberta places made the list. These smaller outdoorsy cities and towns are in line with Expedia’s future trends as well for domestic and provincial options that provide more room to for people to spread out and distance themselves.
SOURCE: Newswire