Canada's Newest "Ultra Affordable" Airline Just Launched In Calgary!
Get ready for cheap flights that you take with your friends just to get out of town, because Canada's newest Budget Airline, Lynx Air just launched in Calgary
Lynx Air’s CEO Merren McArthur announced the launch on Tuesday, and okay, sure - there are no prices for flights yet. But they boast NEW Boeing 737s which they say are part of what makes it so cheap for us.
Boeing’s newest 737 aircraft enables the lowest cost operation of any aircraft in its market segment, making it a great fit for Lynx Air’s ultra low-cost business model," said Brad McMullen, Senior Vice President of Sales, North America, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Passengers can feel confident in Lynx Air’s choice of modern fleet, knowing this latest generation of aircraft are designed to offer the greatest flexibility, reliability and efficiency in the single-aisle market.
Hey, however they do it - a cheap flight to ANYWHERE with your friends sounds pretty good right now, huh?