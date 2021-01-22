Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2021

Tough times for young people trying to enter the workforce during COVID times but there are some Canadian employers making an effort to help students and recent grads launch their careers. The best of these initiatives are recognized as Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for 2021 from Mediacorp Canada.

This year’s winning employers created over 63,000 job opportunities in Canada for students and new grads in summer employment, co-op placements and paid interships. They hired over 20,000 new grads for full-time positions and support long-term career advancement.

Here’s the list of the top 100 Employers for Young People 2021:

ABB Inc.

Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN

Accenture Inc.

AIG Insurance Company of Canada

Alberta Health Services / AHS

AMD / Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P.

Bayer

BC Hydro

BC Public Service

Bell Canada

Bennett Jones LLP

BlackBerry Limited

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Boston Consulting Group of Canada Limited

Bruce Power LP

Cactus Restaurants Ltd.

Canada Revenue Agency / CRA

Capital One Canada

Capital Power Corporation

CGI Inc.

CIBC

Cisco Systems Canada Co.

Citi Canada

Clio

CoLab Software Inc.

Communications Security Establishment / CSE

Connected

Corus Entertainment Inc.

D2L Corporation

DeltaWare Systems Inc.

Dentons Canada LLP

Department of Finance Canada

Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

City of Edmonton

Emera Inc.

Employment and Social Development Canada

EPCOR Utilities Inc.

Fednav Limited

Fidelity Canada

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard

FL Fuller Landau LLP

Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited

Giants & Gentlemen Advertising Inc.

Hatch Ltd.

Health Canada / Santé Canada

Hemmera Envirochem Inc.

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Hospital for Sick Children

House of Commons Administration

Hydro Ottawa

Imperial Oil Limited

Jazz Aviation LP

JOEY Restaurant Group

Keurig Canada Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

KPMG LLP

Labatt Brewing Company Limited

Lafarge Canada Inc.

Loblaw Companies Limited

L’Oréal Canada Inc.

Manulife

McMillan LLP

Metrolinx

Mott MacDonald Canada Limited

Northwestel Inc.

Government of Nunavut

Nutrien Inc.

PCL Construction

PepsiCo Canada

Pharmascience Inc.

Procter & Gamble Inc.

Prophix Software Inc.

Providence Health Care

R.F. Binnie & Associates Ltd.

Rio Tinto

Rogers Communications Inc.

Royal Bank of Canada

Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

SAP Canada Inc.

SaskPower

SaskTel

Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

Scotiabank

Siemens Canada Limited

Sinai Health

StandardAero

Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corp.

Statistics Canada

Surrey, City of

Teck Resources Limited

TELUS Communications Inc.

TJX Canada

UBC / University of British Columbia

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Wilfrid Laurier University

YMCA of Greater Toronto

York Regional Police

Get more details here!