Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2021
Tough times for young people trying to enter the workforce during COVID times but there are some Canadian employers making an effort to help students and recent grads launch their careers. The best of these initiatives are recognized as Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for 2021 from Mediacorp Canada.
This year’s winning employers created over 63,000 job opportunities in Canada for students and new grads in summer employment, co-op placements and paid interships. They hired over 20,000 new grads for full-time positions and support long-term career advancement.
Here’s the list of the top 100 Employers for Young People 2021:
ABB Inc.
Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN
Accenture Inc.
AIG Insurance Company of Canada
Alberta Health Services / AHS
AMD / Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P.
Bayer
BC Hydro
BC Public Service
Bell Canada
Bennett Jones LLP
BlackBerry Limited
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Boston Consulting Group of Canada Limited
Bruce Power LP
Cactus Restaurants Ltd.
Canada Revenue Agency / CRA
Capital One Canada
Capital Power Corporation
CGI Inc.
CIBC
Cisco Systems Canada Co.
Citi Canada
Clio
CoLab Software Inc.
Communications Security Establishment / CSE
Connected
Corus Entertainment Inc.
D2L Corporation
DeltaWare Systems Inc.
Dentons Canada LLP
Department of Finance Canada
Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins
Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc
City of Edmonton
Emera Inc.
Employment and Social Development Canada
EPCOR Utilities Inc.
Fednav Limited
Fidelity Canada
Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard
FL Fuller Landau LLP
Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited
Giants & Gentlemen Advertising Inc.
Hatch Ltd.
Health Canada / Santé Canada
Hemmera Envirochem Inc.
Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital
Hospital for Sick Children
House of Commons Administration
Hydro Ottawa
Imperial Oil Limited
Jazz Aviation LP
JOEY Restaurant Group
Keurig Canada Inc.
Kinaxis Inc.
KPMG LLP
Labatt Brewing Company Limited
Lafarge Canada Inc.
Loblaw Companies Limited
L’Oréal Canada Inc.
Manulife
McMillan LLP
Metrolinx
Mott MacDonald Canada Limited
Northwestel Inc.
Government of Nunavut
Nutrien Inc.
PCL Construction
PepsiCo Canada
Pharmascience Inc.
Procter & Gamble Inc.
Prophix Software Inc.
Providence Health Care
R.F. Binnie & Associates Ltd.
Rio Tinto
Rogers Communications Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada
Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
SAP Canada Inc.
SaskPower
SaskTel
Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
Scotiabank
Siemens Canada Limited
Sinai Health
StandardAero
Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corp.
Statistics Canada
Surrey, City of
Teck Resources Limited
TELUS Communications Inc.
TJX Canada
UBC / University of British Columbia
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
Wilfrid Laurier University
YMCA of Greater Toronto
York Regional Police
Get more details here!