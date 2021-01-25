Canadian Musician turns internet drama in to hilarious songs

If you’ve been on TikTok lately you’ve probably heard the line “ Good Evening, is this available?” The song made by a 30 yr old musician in Montreal, Lubalin. In Mid-Decemeber he had about 5000 followers and within a month he’s climbed up to 2.4 Million followers and he is exactly what the internet needs right now. H e creates hilarious songs out of dumb stuff people say on the internet and they are BANGERS! The songs are so good.





Jimmy Fallon even jumped on board to his newest video “Salad Dressing”

This one is my personal fave:





But… also I love Butter:





I seriously can’t get enough. They make me laugh so hard and the best part is they are actually ALL so damn catchy!

