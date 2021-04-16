iHeartRadio

Canadian Tire Power Bar recalled due to an Electric Shock Hazard

The Mastercraft 8-Outlet Metal Power Bar sold at Canadian tire is being recalled. The black caps can come off when unplugging a cord and poses a risk of electric shock to the person unplugging it. The affected Canadian Tire product number is 052-9632 and the recall includes all units manufacture prior to and including October 2020. The products were sold from December 2019 to December 2020.

If you do have one you are being asked to stop using immediately and return them to any Canadian Tire for a full refund. 

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/

