Canadian Tire Power Bar recalled due to an Electric Shock Hazard

The Mastercraft 8-Outlet Metal Power Bar sold at Canadian tire is being recalled. The black caps can come off when unplugging a cord and poses a risk of electric shock to the person unplugging it. The affected Canadian Tire product number is 052-9632 and the recall includes all units manufacture prior to and including October 2020. The products were sold from December 2019 to December 2020.

https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75375r-eng.php

If you do have one you are being asked to stop using immediately and return them to any Canadian Tire for a full refund.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/

