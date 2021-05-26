Canadian Voice Actor responsible for change on TikToks text-to-speech voice

If you are horribly addicted to TikTok like me you may have noticed the text-to-speech voice has changed and it’s messed me up a few times. The new voice is not so mono toned and I don’t actually like it as much! I miss the old one. So I did some digging and found out they changed the voice because of a current lawsuit.

The Canadian Voice Actor Bev Standing is claiming that the app is using her voice without permission so she is suing the parent China based company called ByteDance. Claiming she has never agreed to work with the company.

TikTok hasn’t made a comment about it but I think the change in the voice means they are definitely taking it seriously.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: The Verge