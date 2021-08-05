Candidate Forums for Edmonton Elections 2021
Our of my former women from Woman A Day YEG reached out to me! Tee Adeyemo is the founder and publisher of Ladies Corner Magazine and she let me know that they are going to be holding candidate forums for all the 12 wards in Edmonton as well as they are going to be hosting a candidate forum for the Mayoral candidates as well. The candidate forum for Edmonton Mayoral Candidates is going to be on August 13th at 5:30pm
Here’s the schedule:
https://ladiescorner.ca/2021/08/04/lccmedia-hosts-candidate-forums-for-yeg-elections-2021/