Candidate Forums for Edmonton Elections 2021

Our of my former women from Woman A Day YEG reached out to me! Tee Adeyemo is the founder and publisher of Ladies Corner Magazine and she let me know that they are going to be holding candidate forums for all the 12 wards in Edmonton as well as they are going to be hosting a candidate forum for the Mayoral candidates as well. The candidate forum for Edmonton Mayoral Candidates is going to be on August 13th at 5:30pm

 

Here’s the schedule:

 

https://ladiescorner.ca/2021/08/04/lccmedia-hosts-candidate-forums-for-yeg-elections-2021/

 

The candidate forums will take place on Zoom and the public is welcome to ask questions on Youtube & Facebook where the forums will be streamed live from. Candidates will be given between 60-120 seconds to answer questions during the forum.

 

Get all the details HERE!

 

Edmonton Elections are on Monday, October 18th, 2021.

 

- Katie Stanners

 

 

