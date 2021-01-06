Candle Holders Recalled due to fire hazard

If you have any of these candle holders don't use them as they can catch fire or burn during use which can be a fire hazard. Health Canada and Urban Outfitters Canada has issued a recall on two different styles of Candle Holders sold in the store and online.

Look out for the Swirled Taper Candle Holder

https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/74609r-eng.php#affected-touches

and the Sofia Taper Candle Holder

https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/74609r-eng.php#affected-touches

If you do have the candle holders stop using them and return them for a full refund.

More details can be found at Health Canada and at Urban Outfitters Canada.

- Katie Stanners