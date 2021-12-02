iHeartRadio

Candy Cane Lane Is Back! Here’s What's Different This Year

Candy Cane Lane Edmonton

Candy Cane Lane returns with some new restrictions for 2021.

You can finally walk Candy Cane Lane again, after they suspended it for last year, but there’ll be less to do since Food Trucks & Fire Pits are still barred.

That being said, Sleigh Rides are back & you can buy tickets now to book your ride in advance!

Candy Cane Lane runs from December 10th to New Years Day, every night from 6p-10p.

The Edmonton Food Bank will have bins, so bring a donation if you’re able!

