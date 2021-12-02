Candy Cane Lane Is Back! Here’s What's Different This Year Nate Bryant CTV Edmonton Candy Cane Lane returns with some new restrictions for 2021. You can finally walk Candy Cane Lane again, after they suspended it for last year, but there’ll be less to do since Food Trucks & Fire Pits are still barred. That being said, Sleigh Rides are back & you can buy tickets now to book your ride in advance! Candy Cane Lane runs from December 10th to New Years Day, every night from 6p-10p. The Edmonton Food Bank will have bins, so bring a donation if you’re able! Alberta is banning Photo Radar on residential streets and more changes Expect to see these changes come into effect for 2022. Here is what you need to know! Spotify Wrapped & Apple Music Replay Are Ready For 2021! See what you were listening to the most this past year with Spotify & Apple Music. WATCH: Billie Eilish’s 5th Vogue Interview Billie Eilish is back for the 5th year of the same interview with Vanity Fair! YEG Prairie Fish ‘n’ Chips shutting its storefront at end of month At the end of December it looks like a iconic Fish N Chips is shutting down its storefront for good! I will miss them a lot they had some delicious fish and chips! WATCH: Is this footage of a UFO over Edmonton last night? To be honest I am not scared or really a believer of ghosts but aliens however. Well that scares me pretty good. This video actually kind of gives me some chills, lets hope we get some answers on it. WATCH: Massive pile up outside Ponoka highway It’s no secret that today has been a nightmare on the roads, but this accident right here in Alberta really puts it into perspective. WATCH: Connor McDavid and Lauren tour you around their YEG home Well... You gotta see this Downtown Edmonton lights up for the holiday season Family fun activities are also planned for the coming days. Will you be checking it out? We just need some warm nights here and we will be in business! Know what I am saying? WATCH: The Dramatic Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Teaser Trailer Peacock has released the first look at Bel-Air, the drama reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Win Passes to Rabbit Hill Snow Resort's New Tubing Facility! Win Your Way into WWE Monday Night Raw! Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits