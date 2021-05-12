Casting Call in Southern Alberta for HBO's ‘The Last of Us’

If you know any actor friends or anyone who’s out of work, let ‘em know about this opportunity!

Lately we’re seeing more and more filming projects taking place in Alberta, and now HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ TV adaptation is added to the list! TLOU was originally a wildly popular video game featuring a zombie-ravaged world.

And they want YOU to audition to be an extra on the show!

According to this facebook post from Keep Alberta Rolling, they’re looking for people of all ethnicities, ages 18+. The filming is mostly focused near Lethbridge and Calgary, Fort McLeod and High River.

Don’t worry if you’re not picked this round! TLOU is supposed to be in Alberta filming until summer 2022 so there might be more opportunities for ya!