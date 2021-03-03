iHeartRadio

Logo

Casting call is out for Canadians for Bachelor in Paradise

https://www.instagram.com/bachelorinparadise/

 

Finally after all these years of watching from the sidelines it is our time to shine baby!

Bachelor Nation is heading up North for a quintessentially Canadian Summer of love. Follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships under our own Canadian star-filled skies! Saying we can expect lake life, bonfires and of course some drama.

 

Bachelor in Paradise Canada is now opening the doors to join the club and now we have a chance to join an international cast of Bachelor Alumni on a quest to find love.

 

 

 

Oh man. I better start doing some sit ups.

 

Apply HERE!

 

- Katie Stanners

 

