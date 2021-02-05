iHeartRadio

Celebrate Black History Month - Stream This Doc from Metro Cinema

bhm

 

Celebrate Black History Month by learning about Black History within Canada through a documentary!

Metro Cinema has made ‘We Are The Roots: Black Settlers and their Experiences of Discrimination in the Canadian Prairies’ available for streaming for FREE for the entirety of Black History Month (February). 

The film focuses on the experiences of 19 different settlers, as told by their descendants.

Stream it HERE.

And keep an eye on their website for showings so that you can support an awesome local movie theatre!!

