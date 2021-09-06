iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
20°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Check Aquaman's New Supersuit

aqua

 

Devastatingly handsome and kind heartthrob, Jason Momoa has revealed on his Instagram that he’s starting to film Aquaman 2 soon, along with his new threads he’s wearing to fight evil. 

It’s a very cool suit and I don’t know anyone who isn’t super stoked to see Jason Momoa keep killing it in every way possible.

Check out the new supersuit below, along with Momoa talking his Harley Davidson line and dyeing his hair blonde for the film!

-@kat_nyk

12

Contests