Check Aquaman's New Supersuit Kat https://youtu.be/WDkg3h8PCVU Devastatingly handsome and kind heartthrob, Jason Momoa has revealed on his Instagram that he's starting to film Aquaman 2 soon, along with his new threads he's wearing to fight evil. It's a very cool suit and I don't know anyone who isn't super stoked to see Jason Momoa keep killing it in every way possible. Check out the new supersuit below, along with Momoa talking his Harley Davidson line and dyeing his hair blonde for the film! -@kat_nyk View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) Shang-Chi is Killing it in Opening-Weekend Box Office This marks Marvel's first Asian-led superhero film. With a star studded cast and wicked action sequences, GET STOKED. Open Streets Festival to Close off the Summer Here's the last thing ya gotta check out before summer ends! Watch: Drake's Top 8 Most Iconic Life and Career Moments Certified Lover Boy might just be the most anticipated album of 2021. With the original release date pushed back from January 2021, the sixth studio album from the Toronto native is officially here. The Rock tweets he wants to drink tequila with his look-alike There is a photo going viral right now of a Police Officer in the US that looks just like Dwayne Johnson and he saw the picture and responded he wants to drink tequila with him one day. Help Edmonton Animals in Need with 'GEARS' Bottle Drive Happening this weekend the GEARS end of summer bottle drive Deadmonton House opening September 24th - First details Oh baby it is September 1st and the spookyness is already filling the air. Ready to see what Deadmonton House has in store for you? We are! Seriously, we really want to check this thing out! Limited Edition 100 Pack Nude Vodka Sodas available in Western Canada Nude Beverages has put out a limited edition 100 pack for it's Vodka sodas in a variety pack and is available in Western Canada. Popular Edmonton Spin Studio Announces New COVID Protocol YEG Cycle has announced new COVID protocol for September 15 Jake Paul claims he has now retired from boxing Looks like we will never get to see the knockout everyone wanted.