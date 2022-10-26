Chick-fil-A is OFFICIALLY Opening More Stores in Canada
The American based fried chicken chain, Chick-fil-A is officially opening more locations in Canada!
By 2025 Chick-fil-A has plans to open 20 new locations including some here in Alberta!
If you're like me and have NEVER had Chick-fil-A then you're in for a surprise. You'll see lots of new locations pop up all over Canada in the next few years
I'm mostly excited to pick up a bottle of their famous Chipotle sauce & try their waffle fries - @caitlynlepp