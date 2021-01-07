Cineplex says TimePlay trivia is leaving its theatres

Ahhh Timeplay, when you worked you were fun... But 90% of the time my phone was trying to connect to the wrong wifi signal or I would be booted from the game lobby.

Didn't the scene points prizes use to be bigger too? Look how far it has fallen! CTV reports the company has parted ways with the creating company of the TimePlay app.

What could they do to bring in movie-goers once things open back up again... I don't know maybe a FIRE BREATHING DRAGON...

https://www.ctvnews.ca/entertainment/cineplex-says-phone-app-trivia-game-timeplay-is-leaving-its-theatres-1.5257950