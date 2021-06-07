Cineplex Theatres re-opening this Thursday in Alberta

I’m so excited! I miss going to the movie theatres so much and finally my daughter can stop asking me when they are going to open.

All Cineplex Theatres in Alberta are scheduled to reopen this Thursday (June 10th). Obviously going to be COVID protocols. Theatres will be filled to 30% capacity and physical distancing will be in place.

Get your tickets online and arrive no more than 15 minutes early or you might have to wait outside.

Some of the newest releases that will be screening are: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it, A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella and Spirit Untamed. Opening June 10th will be In The Heights and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Showtimes and tickets online.

Oh man! I’m so excited and I can’t wait to get extra buttery popcorn. Om nom nom.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: CTV News Calgary



