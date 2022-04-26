Cirque du Soleil Returns to Edmonton This Summer
Live entertainment is back and it feels so good!
When is the last time you remember hearing about a Cirque du Soleil show coming to Edmonton? Probably since before the pandemic.
It's long overdue, but I'm so excited to see that they are coming to Rogers Place from July 13th-7th and tickets go on sale to the public on May 2nd!
A brief visit, but should be something spectacular as they've chosen to perform their 'OVO' show (which means Egg in Portuguese) a story about insects navigating the beautiful world!