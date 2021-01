You and bae can get ready for the most perfectly COVID safe Valentines date. Soak up a gorgeous candlelit intimate concert this February the 14th!

Enjoy an hour long performance from the Listeso String Quartet - they will romance you with a setlist of the most honoured love ballads composed by Vivaldi. You can purchase tickets now for $40.00 a piece, hosted by the Oasis Centre in Edmonton.

Take a look at the details below!

- @mariah.mae