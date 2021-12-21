Dan Levy shouts out U of A for Xmas gift idea
I took this course over the Summer and found it very doable to complete at your own pace.
Dan Levy took to twitter to share a last minute gift idea. A free course offered online through the University of Alberta.
Check out the course link here: https://t.co/ormPIgt52K
Over 400,000(!) of you have signed up to take the Indigenous Canada course at the @UANativeStudies. If you haven’t taken it already, might I suggest giving yourself and those you love the gift of education. It’s free. You won’t regret it. Sign up here: https://t.co/ormPIgt52K pic.twitter.com/K7eQmsxMVM— dan levy (@danjlevy) December 21, 2021