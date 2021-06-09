DARK by Fort Edmonton Park returning this Fall
Are you ready to get spooked again? Give your friends the heads up that they are going to be holding on to your shirts again! DARK is back baby and we can't wait to see what horrors they drum up!
👻 DARK is returning to #FortEdmontonPark this autumn and we need your help to make it more chilling than ever! We are seeking Scare Managers to join our #DARKyeg 2021 Team. Bring terror to life in Edmonton’s river valley! For more info, see: https://t.co/t3UCEgXD23 #yegjobs pic.twitter.com/MOfSg9PEFP— Fort Edmonton Park (@FortEdPark) June 9, 2021
A posting has gone up looking for Scare Managers to join the team this Fall! I am very excited to see what they come up with this year! Previously they were able to run a different version than their usual DARK by following covid-19 safety protocols. Let's wait and see what they scare up this year!