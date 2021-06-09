iHeartRadio

DARK by Fort Edmonton Park returning this Fall

IG fortedmontonpark

Are you ready to get spooked again? Give your friends the heads up that they are going to be holding on to your shirts again! DARK is back baby and we can't wait to see what horrors they drum up! 

A posting has gone up looking for Scare Managers to join the team this Fall! I am very excited to see what they come up with this year! Previously they were able to run a different version than their usual DARK by following covid-19 safety protocols. Let's wait and see what they scare up this year!

 

