Date Night Under The Stars at U of A Botanic Gardens

Stumped on what to do for a socially distanced Valentine’s Day with your sweetie pie?
You can stroll through a lovely garden and carve your name into a tree sculture, holding hands with your darling all the while.
“Take a whirl down an ice slide built for adults, declare your love on a tree sculpture designed for initials and hearts, and let the sounds of live music wash over you as you stroll the paths of the Kurimoto Japanese Garden. And when it’s time to slow things down, a warmup by a firepit, a selfie on an ice chair in the Aga Khan Garden, and some time spent gazing at the stars around the Calla Pond will round out the evening.” -U of A Botanic Garden
They also have some gorgeous food options so that you can make a whole night of it! BC wine and Alberta craft beer, Northern Light Tapas.
BUT best of all: live music will be played through the evening.
I’m already swooning, and I don’t even have a date.