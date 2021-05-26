iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
11°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Dating App matches you based on your music compatibility

https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-and-woman-using-an-earphones-1044488/

I feel like there is a dating app for everything these days. There is another dating app out called Vinylly which matches you with people based on your musical tastes.

The app says it’s based 100% on music compatibility and uses your streaming music date + music habits to find you matches.

You can get it on the AppStore and Google Play.

Does musical taste matter in a relationship? I lean more on no as I feel like I can appreciate all kinds of music if I don’t listen to it.

- Katie Stanners

Contests