Dating App matches you based on your music compatibility

I feel like there is a dating app for everything these days. There is another dating app out called Vinylly which matches you with people based on your musical tastes.

The app says it’s based 100% on music compatibility and uses your streaming music date + music habits to find you matches.

You can get it on the AppStore and Google Play.

Does musical taste matter in a relationship? I lean more on no as I feel like I can appreciate all kinds of music if I don’t listen to it.