Deadmonton House opening September 24th - First details

Oh baby it is September 1st and the spookyness is already filling the air. Ready to see what Deadmonton House has in store for you? We are! Seriously, we really want to check this thing out!

This year they are offering 2 Haunted House experiences!

DUSK – RISE OF THE DEAD

Tombs and crypts and mausoleums,

Hide the Dead where we can’t see ‘em,

Behind these stone walls should be no surprise,

That when DUSK falls the dead shall rise!

----

WARPED

Last year Deadmonton abducted you, and whisked you away to Area 51! Now, armed with the strange knowledge gathered from within that mysterious site, the diabolical minds behind Deadmonton Industries attempt to warp the fabric of time, space, and even reality. Join us on a twisted trip down the rabbit hole and into the warped minds of madness!!