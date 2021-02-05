Deep freeze temperatures expected in Edmonton overnight this weekend

Let's not forget about wind chill either. Now some might say "how is this news, why are you telling us this?"

Well it's just a reminder to plug in your vehicles. Keep an eye on your neighbors, and those less fortunate. Let's help each other stay warm this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday you can even expect morning temperatures to stay around the high minus 30's and dip into the 40's.

Bundle up!

Here it comes! #yeg is in for a 5 or 6 day stretch w/ highs in the -20s & several days (starting this wknd) w/ lows in the -30s (maybe -40s in outlying areas) - @joshclassenCTV