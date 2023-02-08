Did Someone Say...Dipping Sauce?
If you LOVE yourself a BIG MAC then you'll LOVE yourself a Big Mac Sauce in dip cup form!
It's the best thing to treat yourself to right before Valentine's Day!
McDonald's Canada just dropped the Big Mac Sauce dip cups but only for a LIMITED time and people are already losing their minds over it!
So take yourself out on a date and get a Big Mac with the Sauce in a dip cup! YOU DESERVE IT!! - @Caitlynlepp
icymi big mac sauce dips are now available in restaurants so u don’t have to collect it at the bottom of the box ur welcome bestie pic.twitter.com/zhXg5gcXkB— McDonald's 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) February 7, 2023