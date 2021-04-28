iHeartRadio

‘Disaster Girl’ Meme Sold as NFT for Six Figures

disaster-girl

 

If you use the Internet on a regular basis, depending on your friends/followers you most likely have seen a sizable amount of memes. Some more funny than others. Some more niche than others. Some more relatable than others. 

And ‘Disaster Girl’ meme has stood the test of time, and continues to be memed every day.

And now, being a meme pays! 

Zoe Roth’s father took a picture of her around 2005 standing in front of a control-burned building, flashing a cunning smile. 

And the rest is history. Roth, who’s now 21 years old, has just sold the meme as an “NFT” (non-fungible token) for $473,000 (or 180 Ethereum). (Source: New York Post)

