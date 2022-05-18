‘Disco in The Park’ Returns to Edmonton This Summer
Dust off those dance moves for ONE WEEKEND only this summer!
From July 30th-31st Disco in The Park will take place in Louise McKinney Riverfront Park!
It’s a family friendly event with festivities happening from 12pm-6p for all ages AND 6-10pm for anyone who wants to get a babysitter and attend when it’s just adults only!
Talent from all over the world will be playing including from places like Italy and the UK! OH and of course there will be a fair amount of Canadian DJ’s
Enjoy some great food, music, and company this summer!
Tickets on sale NOW!